Quakes Turn Early Deficit Around in Big Win over Ports

Published on June 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - Despite falling behind by four in the opening innings, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (3-3, 39-33) quickly turned things around, ultimately securing a comfortable 16-7 victory over the Stockton Ports (3-3, 30-42) on Thursday night at Morongo Field.

Stockton's lineup set the tone in their first two trips to the batter's box, building up an early lead. A wild pitch allowed Michael Brooks to score the game's first run in the top of the first inning, and Daniel Bucciero belted a three-run home run in the second, propelling the Ports ahead 4-0.

However, the Quakes did not blink, and they produced an immediate response in their half of the frame. Lucas Ramirez singled to kick off the rally, and Anyelo Marquez drew a walk to place runners at first and second base. Jonathan Linares then flipped a single into right field, bringing Ramirez home. Hayden Alvarez then hammered a two-run double, and Kendrey Maduro followed it up with a two-run triple, firing Rancho Cucamonga in front. Ryland Zaborowski lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to close out the frame, vaulting them ahead 6-4.

At that point, the offense was just getting started. Maduro laced a two-run double in the third inning, Marquez plated Ramirez on a fourth-inning base hit, and Zaborowski launched a two-run home run in the fifth, extending the Rancho Cucamonga lead to 11-4.

Stockton pulled a trio of runs back in the top of the sixth, but once again, the Quakes instantly nullified the threat. A Bryan Andrade throwing error, Felix Morrobel base hit, and a two-run Alvarez single in consecutive fashion placed four runs on the board, extending their edge to 15-7.

Morrobel delivered another run-scoring knock, closing Rancho Cucamonga's account, handing the bullpen a comfortable advantage to protect. Jaren Warwick and Fulton Lockhart stepped up to do just that, combining for three scoreless frames to hammer down the runaway win.

The Quakes go back to work against the Ports on Friday at 6:30 PM in game four of their six-game series. LHP Derek Clark takes the hill for Rancho Cucamonga opposite LHP Corey Braun for Stockton. The first 1,500 fans through the gates at Morongo Field will receive a Jered Weaver bobblehead to begin the weekend festivities.







California League Stories from June 26, 2026

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