Grizzlies Cooled off by Ports, Lightning

Published on April 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies (4-2) were stifled for the first time in five games, falling 5-1 to the Stockton Ports (2-4) Thursday night at Chukchansi Park.

The offense was slow out of the gates against stout pitching from Stockton before a 40 minute lightning delay paused the game in the top of the 7th.

Stockton starter Sam Stuhr quieted a Fresno offense that had been rolling entering the evening, holding the Grizzlies to just four hits and one run, both the lowest totals of the early season.

The Ports jumped out early, plating a run in the first inning before adding another in the second on a two-out RBI single to build a 2-0 lead.

Fresno answered in the third when Roldy Brito came through with a two-out double to center field, scoring Cam Nelson to cut the deficit to one.

The Grizzlies continued to apply pressure but were unable to find the big hit to extend the inning.

Stockton responded in the fourth, using an RBI double to push the lead back to two runs. The Ports created additional separation in the seventh, capitalizing on traffic and a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to extend the advantage.

Marcos Herrera (0-2) worked through early traffic and kept the Grizzlies within reach, while the Fresno bullpen limited further damage over the final innings.

Stuhr (1-0) led the way for Stockton, tossing five innings while allowing just one run on two hits. The Ports bullpen followed with four scoreless innings to close out the game.

Fresno was limited to four hits, with Brito's RBI double accounting for the lone run. The Grizzlies continued to battle but left the bases in the bottom of the 7th for one of the few opportunities of the night.

The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Fresno and ends the perfect start to the home schedule.

The Grizzlies and the Ports continue the series Friday night at Chukchansi Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. It will be the home debut for right hander JB Middleton while Stockton will counter with lefty Corey Braun.

All broadcasts will be available through the MiLB.TV app and Bally Sports Live with the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack, via the audio tab or at fresnogrizzlies.com/watch with the audio player.







California League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.