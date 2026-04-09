2nd Inning Outburt Stretches Grizzlies Win-Streak to 4

Published on April 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies continued their early-season surge Wednesday night, defeating the Stockton Ports 12-8 at Chukchansi Park for their fourth straight win.

Fresno (4-1) broke the game open with an eight-run second inning and held on late behind timely hitting and shutdown relief. The Grizzlies have now scored at least five runs in four of their first five games this season.

The Grizzlies continued the hot start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first behind RBI hits from Wilder Daliz and Tanner Thach.

Fresno erupted in the second, sending 10 batters to the plate. Cameron Nelson sparked the inning with a two-run triple, Roldy Brito followed with an RBI triple, and Ethan Holliday added an RBI single.

Zach Rogacki delivered the big swing, launching a three-run home run with two outs to cap the inning and push the lead to 10-2.

Rogacki finished with four RBIs, all coming with two outs, while Brito led the offense with three hits and two runs scored.

The Grizzlies totaled 12 hits and went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Stockton (1-4) responded with a six-run fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Ali Camarillo, trimming the deficit to 10-8. Fresno answered in the bottom half when Rogacki lined an RBI single to restore a three-run cushion.

Izeah Muniz (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing two runs over three innings while striking out four. The right-hander entered in a tough spot and helped stabilize the game after Stockton's rally, limiting further damage and keeping Fresno in front.

Starter Brady Parker worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) while striking out five. Despite the early lead, the Grizzlies' pitching staff had to navigate traffic throughout the night, with Stockton drawing three walks and capitalizing on a pair of extra-base hits.

The bullpen settled things down late. Seth Clausen struck out both batters he faced, and Zach Harris followed with two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two to secure the victory.

Fresno also drew 10 walks offensively, consistently applying pressure on Stockton pitching. Clayton Gray reached base four times, while Rogacki and Brito each reached five times, helping fuel multiple big innings.

With the win, the Grizzlies remain near the top of the California League North standings and continue to build momentum early in the 2026 season. Fresno will look to extend its winning streak Thursday as the series continues.

Fresno will be back in action for game three of a six-game series against the Stockton Ports beginning at 6:50pm. The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show begins at 6:35.







California League Stories from April 9, 2026

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