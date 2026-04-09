Late Quakes Rally Comes up Just Short in Lake Elsinore

Published on April 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (4-1) battled the Lake Elsinore Storm up until the final pitch on Wednesday evening, but their comeback attempt in the final innings was not enough to take down the Lake Elsinore Storm (2-3) as they fell to a 9-7 defeat.

Early on, the Quakes relied on extra-base hits to build an early edge. A Marlon Quintero RBI double opened the scoring in the top of the second, and two frames later, Lucas Ramirez roped a run-scoring triple, boosting Rancho Cucamonga ahead 2-0.

At that point, the Storm flipped the game on its head. A five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth turned a two-run deficit into a three-run advantage, forcing the Quakes to play from behind.

Lake Elsinore added another tally in the fifth, but the Quakes quickly canceled it out in their next turn at bat. Ramirez poked a single into left field to plate Jonny McGill, lessening the Storm's edge back down to three.

However, the Lake Elsinore lineup continued to produce. A two-run bottom of the sixth placed them ahead 8-3 with three innings to play.

Rancho Cucamonga, though, refused to roll over. On the strength of four walks, a fielder's choice, and a pair of wild pitches, the Quakes manufactured three runs, decreasing the Lake Elsinore lead to two.

The Storm brought home an insurance run in the bottom of the frame, but the Quakes promptly struck back. A balk allowed Quintero to score, and two batters later, they moved the go-ahead run into the batter's box.

Nevertheless, Rancho Cucamonga's offense ran out of steam. The Storm bullpen stifled the Quakes' comeback bid in its tracks, ultimately handing them the loss.

The Quakes can bounce back at 6:05 on Thursday at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore as their series against the Storm approaches the midway point. LHP Alton Davis toes the slab for Rancho Cucamonga in his season debut versus RHP Bryan Balzer for Lake Elsinore.







California League Stories from April 9, 2026

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