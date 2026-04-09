Comeback Comes up Short in Game Two Loss in Fresno

Published on April 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







A big second inning for the Grizzlies (4-1) again plagued the Ports (1-4) on Wednesday night, but they would rally to close the gap only to see Fresno stop the bleeding and keep Stockton at arm's length in a 12-8 loss.

Stockton found themselves down 2-0 after the first inning, but evened up the score at two apiece when catcher Bryan Arendt hit a laser beam over the fence in right field with Cesar Gonzalez aboard for his first home run of the season in the top of the second.

The tie game didn't last long, as the second inning again gave the Ports trouble for the second-straight night.

Back-to-back, full-count walks started the inning for pitcher Josiah Romeo, before he gave up back-to-back triples that put Fresno in front 5-2.

An RBI base hit for Ethan Holliday, a balk, and a wild pitch scored two more runs, before Romeo's third walk of the inning chased him from the game. Two batters later, Felix Castro gave up a three-run homer to Grizzlies catcher Zach Rogacki to put Fresno ahead 10-2 after two innings of play.

The Ports would get off the mat, however, in the fourth and claw their way back into the game. A bases- loaded walk for Arendt plated the first run of the rally for Stockton, before Michael Brooks singled up the middle to score two more and cut it to a 10-5 deficit. That was followed by a three-run moonshot off the bat of Ali Camarillo over the bleachers in left for his first long ball off the year, and Stockton was back in the game trailing just 10-8.

But Fresno would answer again, as Rogacki delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to go back up by three at 11-8. An error at short would lead to another run scoring in the sixth to put the Grizzlies ahead 12-8. The Ports would be shut down by Fresno's bullpen the rest of the way, striking out seven times over the final five frames while scratching out just two more hits.

UP NEXT: Game three will be another 6:50 PM first pitch at Chukchansi Park. Fresno will send RHP Marcus Herrera (0-1, 14.73) to the mound vs. RHP Sam Stuhr (0-0, 0.00) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 9, 2026

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