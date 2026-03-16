Stockton Ports Single Game Tickets Now Available for 2026 Season

Published on March 16, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports have officially placed single game tickets on sale for the upcoming 2026 season at Banner Island Ballpark.

Fans can now secure seats for all Ports home games by purchasing online, visiting the ballpark box office, or calling 209-644-1900. Tickets start at just $15, giving fans an affordable way to enjoy summer baseball in downtown Stockton.

The Ports' 2026 promotional schedule is now available, featuring fan-favorite daily promotions throughout the season:

Wild Card Tuesday - A rotating weekly deal that could include BOGO tickets, concession discounts, merchandise discounts, combination of all three - you name it! Wild and crazy is the name of the game here. The specific promotion will be revealed closer to each Tuesday game.

Wine Wednesday - Enjoy discounted wine specials throughout every Wednesday game presented by Scott Harvey Winery.

Barks N Brews Thursday - Fans can bring their four-legged friends for Bark in the Park while enjoying $1 beer.

Freebie Friday - Every Friday will feature exciting giveaways for fans.

Fireworks Saturday - Every Saturday home game will conclude with a postgame fireworks show.

Sunday Family Funday - Presented by Amy L Scriven DDS, featuring Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Sundays will also feature Copa Sunday, when the Ports take the field as the Stockton Cheladas, celebrating Latino culture with special branding and themed ballpark entertainment.

Fans are encouraged to check out the full promotional schedule now here and start planning their nights at the ballpark.

For tickets and additional information, visit the Ports online, stop by the Banner Island Ballpark box office, or call 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from March 16, 2026

Stockton Ports Single Game Tickets Now Available for 2026 Season - Stockton Ports

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