Individual Tickets on Sale March 16: Exhibition Game March 31: Opening Night April 2 at 7:05 PM

Published on March 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The countdown is officially on. With just 30 days until Opening Day, the Stockton Ports are launching a month-long celebration leading up to the 2026 season opener on Thursday, April 2 at 7:05 PM at Banner Island Ballpark.

Adding to the excitement, individual game tickets for the 2026 season go on sale Monday, March 16, giving fans their first opportunity to secure seats for Opening Night and the biggest games of the year.

Before Opening Night, the Ports will make history with their first-ever exhibition game against the University of the Pacific on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:05 PM at Banner Island Ballpark - a unique matchup celebrating baseball in Stockton and bringing professional and collegiate talent together on one field.

A Month of Momentum

The 30-day countdown will feature themed content and community engagement initiatives each week, designed to energize fans and build anticipation throughout the community:

Meet the Front Office Monday

Get to know the friendly faces behind the scenes - from executive leadership and ticketing to marketing and administration - through weekly social media spotlights introducing the team members fans will see around the ballpark all season long.

Team Store Tuesday

New 2026 merchandise will be unveiled each week, including exclusive collections, specialty hats, and fan-favorite gear, giving supporters the chance to gear up before first pitch.

Donut Wednesday

The Ports will surprise local organizations with sweet treats as a thank-you for their impact across Stockton, reinforcing the club's strong commitment to community involvement.

Tour Stop Thursday - Sponsor Spotlight Series

Each week, the Ports will highlight valued community partners who help make the season possible, showcasing their contributions both on and off the field.

Fanatic Friday

Fans can participate in interactive social media challenges for a chance to win tickets to Opening Weekend - building excitement and rewarding loyal supporters before the season begins.

Splash Saturday

Mascot Splash will be out in the community visiting local Little Leagues and youth organizations while supporting the needs of each organization to help prepare for their Opening Days.

Where's Splash Sunday

Fans can join the fun by guessing Splash's location in "Where's Waldo?"-style posts featuring recognizable Stockton landmarks, with ticket prizes awarded to selected participants.

Three Key Dates to Circle

March 16 - Individual tickets go on sale

March 31 (7:05 PM) - First-ever exhibition game vs. University of the Pacific. Tickets on sale now HERE.

April 2 (7:05 PM) - 2026 Opening Night at Banner Island Ballpark

The excitement begins March 31 with the historic exhibition matchup, then officially launches into the 2026 season on April 2 when the Ports take the field under the lights in downtown Stockton.

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early and follow the Ports on social media to stay engaged throughout the 30-day countdown.

For season tickets, group tickets, fundraising opportunities, mini plans, and more information, visit stocktonports.com.







