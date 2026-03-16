Rawhide Announce Central Valley Sir Loins as New Alternate Identity

Published on March 16, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Central Valley Sir Loins hop off the grill and on to the diamond in Visalia on Saturdays in 2026.

The Sir Loins transform the Visalia Rawhide into a new identity honoring one of the Central Valley's dominant industries on most Saturday home games this season. Tulare County and the Central Valley are one of the top producing beef and dairy cattle regions in the whole country.

The Central Valley Sir Loins will take the field in a black hat with a purple brim and the Sir Loin logo on the front. In the logo Sir Loin wears royal attire including a baseball crown. His cow print cape honors the cattle and dairy industry with a Central Valley cape pin.

The team's jersey will say Sir Loins on the front in a royal font with a baseball crown. The black sleeves include a CV emblem representing the Rawhide playing as a team for all the Central Valley and a V emblem representing Visalia.

The theme of the Rawhide's year is "Savor The Season" with multiple Sir Loins giveaways. On Sunday, April 6th the first 100 members of Tipper's Kid's Club will receive a Sir Loins jersey courtesy of the Allen Law Firm and Valley Children's Healthcare.

Sir Loins weekend kicks off on Friday, April 17 with the first 350 fans receiving a Sir Loins jersey courtesy of Harris Ranch.

The weekend continues on Saturday, April 18 with the first 500 fans receiving a Sir Loin bobblehead courtesy of Valley Strong Credit Union and a postgame themed drone show.

Sir Loins merchandise is now available via the Rawhide's online Anthem Team Store before becoming available at Valley Strong Ballpark on gamedays starting Opening Day on April 3rd.

Sirloin is a specific cut of beef from the mid back of a cow or bull. The meat is known to be a tender and especially flavorful cut of meat.

The sirloin's naming origin story claims that the King of England in the 1600's enjoyed sirloin so much he knighted this specific cut of beef.

Rawhide single-game tickets are now available for sale on the Rawhide's website and at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health during business hours. Opening day is Friday, April 3rd at Valley Strong Ballpark against the Fresno Grizzlies.







California League Stories from March 16, 2026

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