Rawhide Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide released their complete 2026 promotional schedule highlighted by Sir Loin Saturdays, 11 fireworks shows, Friday jersey giveaways, five bobblehead giveaways and two celebrity appearances.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale now by visiting the Rawhide's website and during business hours at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health. The 2026 season features 66 home games at Valley Strong Ballpark starting with Opening Day versus the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday, April 3.

The Rawhide will take the field as the Central Valley Sir Loins most Saturdays at Valley Strong Ballpark including on April 18 with a Sir Loin bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans courtesy of Valley Strong Credit Union and a postgame themed drone show.

Two Hollywood celebrities will visit Visalia this year with "Supertroopers" star Jay Chandrasekhar appearing on Saturday, August 22 and the first 500 fans receiving his bobblehead courtesy of Central Valley Dental Implant. On Saturday, May 9 the actor Randy Havens known as Mr. Clarke from the hit TV show "Stranger Things" will visit Valley Strong Ballpark.

Opening Weekend includes a Rawhide red jersey giveaway for the 350 fans 21 and older courtesy of Pacifico and postgame fireworks on Friday's Opening Day. The weekend continues on Saturday with a Magnet Schedule giveaway thanks to the Kaweah Health Lifestyle Fitness Center and a Cooler Bag Giveaway presented by Tint Master to the first 500 fans. The evening will conclude with postgame fireworks.

Easter Sunday concludes Opening Weekend with a ballpark Egg Hunt presented by Rick's Vending and a Sir Loins kids jersey giveaway for the first 100 members of Tipper's Kids' Club.

There's fun for the family all spring and summer long at Valley Strong Ballpark. Friday May 1 is Star Wars Night with a galaxy jersey giveaway for the first 350 fans courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare plus postgame fireworks.

Saturday June 13 the ballpark will host In My Rawhide ERA Night with DJ Swiftie, the world's number one Taylor Swift DJ, playing a pregame and postgame concert of Taylor Swift songs. And Friday, September 4 is Car Night based on the hit movie with a race car jersey giveaway for the first 350 fans.

The Rawhide are proud to partner with many community and non-profit organizations across Tulare and Kings Counties. Free to be Me Night with Able Industries returns on Tuesday, April 14 providing free tickets for individuals with special needs. Girls Night Out is Thursday, May 7 with INT Events hosting a vendor fair of female owned businesses. Faith Night with Visalia First is Sunday, June 14 and Pride Night with The Source LGBT+ Center is Tuesday, June 23.

Valley Strong Ballpark will celebrate America's 250th birthday celebration over Memorial Day Weekend including a USA Soccer Jersey Giveaway presented by 1852 Brew Co. on Friday, May 22 and Military Appreciation Night sponsored by Congressman Vince Fong on Saturday, May 23.

Rawhide games continue to be one of the most affordable entertainment options in the Central Valley. TWOsdays presented by Modelo and Pacifico offer 4Creeks Pasture tickets for just $2 plus a Tuesday food and drink value menu.

Great8 Wednesdays offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. The Rawhide Rustlers' club is back with tickets for seniors every Wednesday and special giveaways. All fans can also enjoy ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

Thirsty Thursdays thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico allow fans 21 and older to purchase $8 canned beers. Plus Partyworks Dress Up Thursdays are back with fans receiving a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by participating in the week's dress up theme.

Four pack Fridays courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron return for 2026. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

Homestands conclude with Family Fun Sundays presented by the Allen Law Firm, Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare with exclusive events and giveaways for Tipper's Kids Club members.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are available for sale on the Rawhide's website and at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health during business hours.







California League Stories from March 25, 2026

Rawhide Release 2026 Promotional Schedule - Visalia Rawhide

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