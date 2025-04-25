Early Deficit Spirals Away from Grizzlies in San Jose

An early deficit spiraled out of control as the Fresno Grizzlies (8-11) fell 17-0 to the San Jose Giants (11-8) Friday night at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Jackson Cox surrendered solo home runs in each of his two innings but did not issue a walk and only allowed one other single before ending his outing.

San Jose loaded the bases and then doubled its lead on a two-run double by Drew Cavanaugh in the bottom of the third against reliever Yanzel Correa.

The Giants opened it up after three walks started the bottom of the fourth. A single and two sacrifice flies cashed in all three runs.

Everett Catlett worked a clean inning in the fifth to prevent the Giants from scoring but San Jose would add three more in the 6th and seven runs in the 7th.

Former San Jose State Spartan closer Brady Hill worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth to prevent the Giants from adding on any further.

The Grizzlies turn to Lebarron Johnson Jr. on Saturday night when the series continues at Excite Ballpark against the San Jose Giants at 5pm.

