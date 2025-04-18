Nuts Power Past 66ers with 6-1 Victory at Home

April 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







The Modesto Nuts extended their strong start to the season on Thursday night, defeating the Inland Empire 66ers 6-1 at John Thurman Field. Fueled by a pair of three-run innings and a dominant pitching effort, the Nuts improved to 9-3 on the year and maintained their position atop the California League North Division standings. Inland Empire, meanwhile, slipped to 5-7 despite out-hitting the Nuts, five to four.

After four scoreless frames from both clubs, Modesto broke through in the bottom of the fifth. A combination of walks, timely base running, and a key error helped the Nuts plate three runs, seizing momentum they wouldn't relinquish. They struck again in the seventh, adding another trio of runs, taking advantage of a crucial error by Inland Empire.

Modesto's bullpen was lights-out, with RHP Gleiner Diaz (1-0) earning the win in relief and combining with three other pitchers to limit Inland Empire to just one run across nine innings. Starter Jeter Martinez went the first 3.1 innings (2 H, 4 K, 1 BB) before giving way to the bullpen. RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos and RHP Jose Geraldo kept the 66ers at bay the final four innings. The Nuts also showed speed on the basepaths, swiping two bags (SS Felnin Celesten and 3B Carter Dorighi), while Celesten paced the offense with a 2-for-4 night, his 5th multi-hit game of the season). With the win, the Nuts continue to assert themselves as they look to defend their California League title.

Inland Empire had its chances, but struggles with runners in scoring position doomed their efforts. The 66ers left 11 men on base and went just 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Their lone run came in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from 3B Caleb Bartolero, who was one of five 66ers to notch a hit in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.