Early Homers Unravel Grizzlies in 9-4 Loss to Storm

April 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

An early deficit proved too much to dig out of in a matchup of top pitching prospects as the Fresno Grizzlies (6-6) fell 9-4 to the Lake Elsinore Storm Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Early homers but Fresno behind but powerful pitching on both sides dictated the momentum at its most critical junctures.

Brody Brecht struck out two batters in the first inning but a solo homer by Lamar King Jr. put Lake Elsinore in front before Fresno had a chance to hit.

The Storm added four more runs in the second after Kaden Hollow beat a throw home and then Ryan Wilson cranked a three-run homer out to left field.

That was plenty for Lake Elsinore behind starter Boston Bateman.

The 6'8 lefty stymied the Grizzlies for five innings, striking out seven and allowing one walk and one hit.

The lone hit was off the bat of Roynier Hernandez, who extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Trailing 7-0 in the bottom of the 7th, the Grizzlies capitalized on some freebies from the Storm. After an error and a walk, Tommy Hopfe doubled down the left field line to get Fresno on the board.

In the 8th, Yeiker Reyes walked in front of Kelvin Hidalgo who roped his 2nd homer of the series to pull Fresno within three.

The Grizzlies loaded the bases, putting the tying run on third with two outs but couldn't push across anymore runs.

Lake Elsinore tacked on two more runs in the 9th and closed out their first win of the series.

Fresno struck out 13 times in the game, but Grizzlies pitchers notched 18 strikeouts on the night in a game that had an unusual pace with 18 total hits and 31 total strikeouts.

The series continues at Chukchansi Park this weekend with a Friday night contest against the Lake Elsinore Storm, first pitch is at 7:05pm

Jackson Cox will take the mound for the Grizzlies against Miguel Mendez of the Storm with Friday night Fireworks scheduled for after the game.

