Giants Blank Quakes on Friday

April 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The San Jose Giants earned their first shutout of the year, as they blanked the Quakes on Friday night at LoanMart Field, a final of 2-0.

The Quakes' struggled offensively for a second straight night, as they posted just four hits and left eight men on base on Friday, dropping their second straight game at home.

Giants' starter Greg Farone (1-0) was brilliant, allowing just one hit and two walks, while fanning nine over five innings to earn his first win of the year.

San Jose relievers Cade Vernon and Ben Peterson combined for the final four innings, with Peterson earning his first save of the year.

Rancho's Sean Paul Linan was equally fantastic in his third appearance of the year. Linan struck out ten batters and allowed just one hit over a season-high 5.2 innings of scoreless work in the no-decision.

Rancho reliever Marco Corcho (1-1) came on with the bases empty in the sixth, but allowed three straight men to reach, including a two-run triple from Robert Hipwell, giving the Giants the only runs of the game.

The Quakes (7-6) will send Christian Zazueta (0-1) to the hill on Saturday at 6:30pm, as he'll be opposed by Giants' lefty Jacob Bresnahan (0-0) in game five of the series.

Fans will enjoy post-game Fireworks on Saturday night, thanks to Children's Dental FunZone. Game time is 6:30pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.