Rawhide Drop Late Game Thriller to Ports

April 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Stockton Ports scored a go ahead run in the ninth inning to defeat the Visalia Rawhide 4-3 on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (3-9) took an early 3-0 lead but Stockton (8-4) completed the comeback to win their third straight game to start the series.

Adrian De Leon opened the scoring with a solo blast to left field in the second inning. The catcher's team best second home run of the year was part of a two hit night with a single in the fourth.

Visalia added two more runs in the third inning. Adrian Rodriguez led off with a walk and advanced to second on Diosfran Cabeza's sacrifice bunt. Jose Alpuria singled home Rodriguez. Alpuria then later scored the inning's second run on an error.

Stockton plated one run in the fourth and another two runs in the fifth to tie the game. In the ninth the Ports used two singles and an error to score the game winning run.

Lorenzo Encarnacion pitched a solid five innings in his start for Visalia. The righty from the Dominican Republic struck out seven batters and allowed just three runs.

Dalton Brown made his professional debut on the bump with two perfect innings and four strikeouts. Jojo Gonzalez did not allow an earned run across two frames of work.

The series continues on Friday with a 6:30 PM first pitch from Valley Strong Ballpark. The first 350 fans will receive a Visalia Stars jersey giveaway courtesy of Harris Ranch from the 1953 iteration of baseball in Visalia.

The evening at the ballpark is also a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations. Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health.

