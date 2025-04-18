Quakes Endure First Home Loss

April 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes' run of perfection at home ended on Thursday night, as the San Jose Giants earned their first win of the series with a 13-6 victory over Rancho at LoanMart Field.

Giants' first baseman Jakob Christian hit a tie-breaking three-run homer off Aidan Foeller (0-1) in the fifth, and finished the game with a career-high six RBIs, helping the Giants to their first road win of the year and handing Rancho their first home loss in six games.

Trailing 8-2 in the seventh, the Quakes tallied four runs and got right back in the game, as Mike Sirota had a two-run double, then scored on Jose Meza's two-run single, as the Quakes made it an 8-6 game. Rancho left the bases-loaded though and then saw San Jose post five runs in the eighth to put it away against the Rancho bullpen.

San Jose reliever Nikolas Herold (1-0) struck out six batters over two innings to earn the win.

The Quakes (7-5) remain two games up in the South Division, despite the loss. On Friday, Rancho will throw Sean Paul Linan (1-0) against San Jose lefty Greg Farone (0-0) at 6:30pm.

