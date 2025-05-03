Quakes Return to Win Column

May 3, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rancho Cucamonga's absence from the win-column lasted just one day, as a night after seeing their eight-game winning streak end, they played one of their best games of the year, earning a 5-0 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

Four pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout, Rancho's second blanking of the year, as they've now won nine of their last ten games overall.

Hyun-Seok Jang, Alex Makarewich (3-0), Jholbran Herder and Nicolas Cruz combined to allow two hits and one walk, striking out 11 batters over nine innings.

The Quakes grabbed an early lead against Stockton starter Nathan Dettmer (2-2), as Jose Meza and Jaron Elkins each collected an RBI hit, making it 2-0 after one inning of play.

An RBI triple from Mike Sirota brought home Eduardo Guerrero in the third, as Rancho built a 3-0 advantage.

The Quakes got a pair of insurance runs late, as Kellon Lindsey scored an unearned run in the seventh, while Jaron Elkins scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, rounding out the scoring at 5-0.

Rancho (18-8) will look for five of six over Stockton on Sunday, sending lefty Jacob Wright (0-0) to the mound against lefty Wei-En Lin (1-0) at 2pm. Little leaguers will enjoy a U.S. Bank Youth Clinic at 10am, which is free to kids with the purchase of a ticket to Sunday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

