Modesto Nuts Announce Sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings

December 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, CALIF. - The Modesto Nuts today announced that the SeattleMariners have entered into an agreement to sell the club to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB).

As part of DBH's acquisition, 2025 will mark the team's final season in Modesto. Home games throughout the season will be dedicated to honoring and celebrating the club's storied history in Modesto, and the Nuts' entire front office staff, led by General Manager Veronica Hernandez, will remain in place for the 2025 season.

In 2026, the Mariners' Single-A affiliate will relocate to San Bernardino and compete as the Inland Empire 66ers. The Nuts had their inaugural season in 1946 and play their home games at John Thurman Field, which first opened in 1955. The California League club has tallied 11 league championships over the course of its existence, the latest of which came this past season.

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

