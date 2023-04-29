LA Dodgers Shortstop, Miguel Rojas Scheduled to Make a Rehab Appearance at San Manuel Stadium Tonight

April 29, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







Don't miss out on a chance to witness the Los Angeles Dodgers Short Stop Miguel Rojas make his rehab start at San Manuel Stadium tonight, 4/29/23. Gates will be opening at 5:30pm, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.

But that's not all! It's also Beer Bat/Mini Bat giveaway Night at the ballpark for the first 1000 fans. So come early and grab your seat, and you might just walk away with a fantastic souvenir.

Get your tickets now and join us for a night of exciting baseball action and giveaways. You won't want to miss this chance to see one of the best players in the game make his return to the field. See you at the stadium!

