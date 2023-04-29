Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs San Jose

April 29, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and Giants RHP Manuel Mercedes are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotion:

4/29 (Saturday, April 29th) - Christian Fellowship Night, Presented by Van-G Logistics and Spirit Radio!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Special Guest Appearances by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act!

Promotion: Special Pregame Concert by Christian Rap Star Tedashii! Concert will be held at Tulare Plaza (behind our main gate on Tulare Street) and will start right at 5:00pm.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP NIGHT: Tonight is Christian Fellowship Night at Chukchansi Park. There is a pregame concert by Christian Rap Star Tedashii! at 5 pm in the Tulare Plaza. The concert and night is presented by Van-G Logistics and Spirit Radio. There will also be a special appearance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act during the game.

STAINE STARTS ON SATURDAY: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #28 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to be an intriguing pitcher. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.

SAVING THE DAY: Grizzlies righty and closer Zach Agnos has been dominant out of the bullpen to start the year. Agnos is first in the California League with five saves. Fresno is 7-0 this season when Agnos appears in a game.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Fresno Grizzlies have a plethora of players listed on the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider leads the league with a .524 OBP, ranks second with a 1.024 OPS and sits third with a .375 batting average. Infielder Ryan Ritter is tied for first in the league with five homers (Chris Newell, Rancho Cucamonga), sits third with nine extra-base hits and is tied for fourth in slugging percentage (.556), walks (14) and total bases (35). Ritter also ranks tied for fifth in RBI (12) and is seventh in OPS (.953). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. is tied for third with four homers and infielder Luis Mendez ranks third in walks (15) and OBP (.481).

SCORING FIRST IS IMPORTANT: The Grizzlies are 8-0 this season when they score first with a 4-0 mark at Chukchansi Park.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Grizzlies and Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the second of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of two sets in Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 38-29 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (1-1), Red (6-3), Black & Gold (1-2), Gray (2-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 30, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 1:05 PM PT

San Jose RHP Liam Simon (1-1, 3.46) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-2, 10.32)

MAY 2, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 3.38) vs. Stockton TBD

MAY 3, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 1.06) vs. Stockton TBD

MAY 4, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-0, 1.93) vs. Stockton TBD

Upcoming promotions:

4/30 (Sunday, April 30th) - Pro Wrestling Night & Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Pro Wrestling Night with Special Guest Appearance by Eric Bischoff! To purchase podcast tickets: https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets/special-tickets.

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.