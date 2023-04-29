Rawhide Lose Five in a Row

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide lose five games in a row for their longest losing streak of the season. Despite the Rawhide and Storm both having nine hits, Lake Elsinore defeated the Rawhide 6-3. Jose Cabrera took his second loss of the year after allowing five runs (two earned) in four innings. The Rawhide defense committed three errors, which caused four unearned runs.

Lake Elsinore's Robby Snelling earned his second win of the year after allowing one earned run in five innings. Ian Koenig, who threw all four relief innings for the Storm, picked up his second save of the year.

Rawhide look to get back in the win column with Ricardo Yan on the mound at 6:30 P.M.

