Skid Reaches Four as Ports Fall in Extra Innings

Modesto, CA - The Ports rallied from down 8-1 to tie the game in the eighth inning but could not get over the hump as the Nuts defeated Stockton in walk-off fashion 9-8 in 10 innings on Friday night at John Thurman Field. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Ports.

After a solo home run by Brayan Buelvas gave the Ports (3-16) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Nuts rallied with four runs in the bottom of the inning against Stockton starter Yehizon Sanchez. Cole Young started the inning with a triple, and after a fielder's choice and stolen base put runners on second and third, a passed ball allowed Young to score from third base to tie the game at one. After a walk, a wild pitch and an error allowed two more runs to score to give the Nuts a 3-1 lead. Sanchez then walked Milkar Perez with one out, who scored on a double down the left field line to give the Nuts a 4-1 advantage.

The Nuts (11-7) got two more in the second inning against Stockton reliever Garrett Irvin, and two more in the fifth off Aaron Cohn to push their lead to 8-1, but the Ports put together a two-out rally in the sixth to get back into the game. With the bases loaded and two outs, Jose Escorche singled to left field to drive in T.J. Schofield-Sam from third base, and a throwing error on the play allowed Bjay Cooke to score to cut the Modesto lead to 8-3. Clark Elliott then singled to left with runners on second and third to make it 8-5, and after an error and a walk loaded the bases Luis Marinez singled to left center to score two more runs to bring the Ports to within one at 8-7.

Stockton tied the game in the eighth inning against Nuts reliever Chris Jefferson. Elliott led off with a walk and scored when Buelvas drilled a double to the gap in left center to score Elliott from first base to tie the game at eight.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the 10th inning. After the Ports failed to score in the top half of the inning, the Nuts loaded the bases with two outs for Curtis Washington, Jr. whose jersey was grazed by a fastball from Ports reliever Pedro Santos to score Colin Davis from third base to end the ballgame.

Nuts reliever Holden Laws (2-2) got the win with two scoreless innings while striking out three. Santos (1-2) took the loss for Stockton allowing an unearned run after recording two outs in the bottom of the 10th.

The Ports will look to snap out of their skid in game five at John Thurman Field in Modesto on Saturday with first pitch at 6:05 pm.

