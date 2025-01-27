Fresno Grizzlies Announce Tequila Fest to be Headlined by Ludacris

January 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno (CA) - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies announced that Tequila Fest, set to return to Chukchansi Park on Saturday, May 17, will be headlined by three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Ludacris.

Continuing the tradition of national-headlining acts like T-Pain, Busta Rhymes, T.I., Lil Jon, and many more, 2025 Tequila Fest's lineup will once again be a star-studded event. Ludacris's impact spans across hip-hop, pop, and beyond while being known for hits such as Stand Up and My Chick Bad as well as iconic features on tracks like Yeah! (Usher) and Baby (Justin Bieber).

"With a headliner as big as Ludacris, we truly believe that this year's entertainment is second-to-none." said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Having a hip-hop legend taking the stage on May 17 truly takes this event to the next level and cements Tequila Fest as one of the best annual concerts in the Central Valley."

Tequila Fest, which was awarded the title of Best Non-Gameday Event of 2023 by Minor League Baseball, is a celebration of local food, vendors, throwbacks, and, of course, tequila. Featuring the Tequila Tastery, Vendor Village, food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, and more, Tequila Fest has something for everybody from the casual fan to the Tequila Connoisseur.

To celebrate this monumental announcement, the Fresno Grizzlies have extended early bird pricing for an additional 48 hours through Wednesday at 10am. Tickets are currently available at an extremely discounted rate of $39 for General Admission and $99 for VIP, which includes admission, 10 Tequila Tastery tickets, and a commemorative lanyard. Tickets can be purchased at TequilaFestFresno.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.