Stockton Ports to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Banner Island Ballpark in 2025

January 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - With twenty seasons of California League action, countless unforgettable moments, and two decades of community pride at Banner Island Ballpark, the Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce a season-long celebration in 2025. This milestone year will honor the team's rich history and cherished memories with fans. As the first step in commemorating this special occasion, we are proud to unveil our 20th-anniversary logo.

This emblem features iconic elements of Banner Island Ballpark, including its distinctive front-facing view, the 5 O'clock Dock rope and anchor, and the Ports' traditional red and blue colors.

"The twentieth season of professional baseball at Banner Island Ballpark is something all stakeholders should celebrate and be proud of," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "The Stockton Ports are appreciative and will recognize during the season fans, partners, sponsors, baseball officials and City of Stockton and San Joaquin County officials. We look forward to thanking everyone at the ballpark!"

In celebration of the 20th-season anniversary logo, fans can look forward to exclusive merchandise, special giveaways, and additional commemorative activities. Merchandise featuring the new logo will be on sale at a later time.

"Celebrating the 20th season at Banner Island Ballpark is an amazing reminder of both the memories we've made and the excitement that still lies ahead," Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck said. "The Stockton Ports are committed to always providing our fans and our community with affordable family fun. We extend our deepest gratitude to the City of Stockton, our ticket holders, our sponsors, and our employees for their incredible support over the years - without them, none of this would be possible. "

The Stockton Ports Opening Night is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Season tickets and mini-plans are on sale now.

