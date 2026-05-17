Visalia's Rally Falls Short to Fresno

Published on May 16, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Fresno, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (13-25) scored six runs in the fourth inning but lost to the Fresno Grizzlies (23-15) 11-6 on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Rawhide trailed 8-0 entering the fourth inning when their bats came alive. Carlos Virahonda started the rally with a 420-foot home run to left field for his ninth long ball of the season- tied for the California League lead.

Abdias De La Cruz and Pedro Catuy followed with back-to-back singles and they both scored on an Enyervert Perez base hit to right field.

Jose Alpuria would later be hit by a pitch and Kayson Cunningham drove in a run on an RBI single. JD Dix walked for another run to score.

Virahonda in his second at-bat of the inning roped a two RBI double to right field to plate the frame's final two runs and cut Fresno's lead to two.

The Grizzlies scored five runs in the first inning thanks to four hits and two walks. They added three more runs in the third on two home runs.

Another two run blast for the Grizzlies in the fourth inning pushed Fresno's lead back to four runs. Fresno padded the lead with another tally in the eighth.

Walvin Mena pitched well out of Visalia's bullpen with three innings of work allowing just two hits and two runs. Jairon Digon tossed two innings allowing one hit and one run.

Virahonda finished with two hits and three RBI. The top ranked catcher in the D-backs farm system has 40 RBI on the season- second in the Cal League.

Jose Alpuria added two hits while Abdias De La Cruz extended his hit streak to 10 games. Cunningham added a hit and run for a nine-game hit and run streak.

The six game series between Visalia and Fresno wraps up on Sunday at Chukchansi Park with a 1:05 PM first pitch.

Fans can listen to the game for free on the Rawhide Broadcast Network via the Rawhide's website.

Visalia returns home to Valley Strong Ballpark to face the Lake Elsinore Storm for a six-game set starting on Tuesday, May 19th.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 16, 2026

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