Storm Eke out Close Win over Quakes

Published on May 16, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (20-18) ran into a timely Lake Elsinore Storm (23-15) lineup late on Saturday night, falling to a 4-2 defeat at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore.

The Storm got their bats going right away, plating the game's first pair in their first turn at bat. Truitt Madonna roped a two-run double to left field, boosting Lake Elsinore ahead 2-0.

Following the early damage, Rancho Cucamonga starter Trey Gregory-Alford found his footing on the hill. He proceeded to toss four consecutive scoreless innings, halting the Storm offense in its tracks to keep the Quakes in the contest.

Upon his departure, the Quakes sprang to life at the plate in the top of the sixth. Slate Alford led off the frame by drawing a walk, and the very next batter, Marlon Quintero, promptly smashed a two-run home run, levelling the score at two.

However, the Storm came up with a near-immediate response. Kerrington Cross ripped a two-run double to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning, restoring their two-run lead.

The Lake Elsinore bullpen fed off the newfound momentum, and they fired two scoreless frames to finish the Quakes off, handing them a close loss.

The Quakes aim for a win in the series finale against the Storm on Sunday at 2:05 PM. LHP Derek Clark takes the mound for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Carlos Medina for Lake Elsinore. Following their final matchup at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore, the Quakes return to Morongo Field for their series opener versus the Fresno Grizzlies on May 19th at 6:30 PM on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 16, 2026

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