Ontario Tower Buzzers Announce Inaugural Coaching Staff
Published on February 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)
Ontario Tower Buzzers News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the inaugural coaching staff for the Ontario Tower Buzzers on Thursday.
The Tower Buzzers will be led during their inaugural season by veteran manager John Shoemaker. The 69-year-old manager was named the Dodgers "Captain of Player Development" in 2015 as recognition for his leadership.
Manager: John Shoemaker
Bench Coach: Dunior Zerpa
Hitting Coach: Johermyn Chavez
Outfield/Baserunning Coach: Jeremy Gaines
Pitching Coach: Sean Coyne
Pitching Coach: Luis Vasquez
Coach/Bullpen Catcher: Ezra Lacina
Development Associate: Michael Charters
Performance Coach: Jose Gutierrez
Head Athletic Trainer: Zoe Tammen
Athletic Trainer: Nate Gilmore
