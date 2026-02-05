Ontario Tower Buzzers Announce Inaugural Coaching Staff

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the inaugural coaching staff for the Ontario Tower Buzzers on Thursday.

The Tower Buzzers will be led during their inaugural season by veteran manager John Shoemaker. The 69-year-old manager was named the Dodgers "Captain of Player Development" in 2015 as recognition for his leadership.

Manager: John Shoemaker

Bench Coach: Dunior Zerpa

Hitting Coach: Johermyn Chavez

Outfield/Baserunning Coach: Jeremy Gaines

Pitching Coach: Sean Coyne

Pitching Coach: Luis Vasquez

Coach/Bullpen Catcher: Ezra Lacina

Development Associate: Michael Charters

Performance Coach: Jose Gutierrez

Head Athletic Trainer: Zoe Tammen

Athletic Trainer: Nate Gilmore







