John Shoemaker Named Ontario Tower Buzzers Inaugural Manager

Published on January 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Ontario Tower Buzzers News Release







ONTARIO, CALIF. - The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Thursday that John Shoemaker will serve as the Ontario Tower Buzzers' manager for their inaugural 2026 season.

Shoemaker, 69, brings 31 years of managerial experience to the Tower Buzzers who will begin their first year in the California League on April 2nd against the Lake Elsinore Storm at ONT Field. The Ohio native joins the Tower Buzzers following five seasons with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, including leading the Quakes to Cal League South Division Final in his final season at the Epicenter.

Drafted by the Dodgers in the 1977 draft, Shoemaker played four seasons in the minor leagues, before beginning his coaching career in 1981, where he served as a hitting coach for Vero Beach in the Florida State League. During his accomplished managerial tenure, Shoemaker has served as manager for a plethora of Dodger affiliates

"Shoe", as he's affectionally known around the Dodgers' player development circles, was named "Captain of Player Development" in 2015, for displaying "superior teammate behavior over his coaching career", according to former Director of Player Development, Gabe Kapler. Following the announcement, Shoemaker was given the letter "C" to don on his uniform for the remainder of his career.

Tickets are now on sale for the Ontario Tower Buzzers inaugural campaign at Towerbuzzers.com.







California League Stories from January 8, 2026

John Shoemaker Named Ontario Tower Buzzers Inaugural Manager - Ontario Tower Buzzers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.