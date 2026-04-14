Weekly Buzzer: Eric Gagné at ONT Field, Jackie Robinson Day and More

Published on April 13, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Ontario Tower Buzzers News Release







Opening weekend was a blast, and we're excited to return April 14-19 as we face off against the Fresno Grizzlies.

April 14: Join us for our very first Legendary Tuesday presented by Legends' Attic! Snag tickets for just $7. Meet Dodgers legend Eric Gagné with an exclusive autograph opportunity by purchasing a special ticket add on for just $89.

April 15: Don't miss Feria Wednesday, where great deals meet great entertainment, presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital. Grab $5 reserved seats- perfect for the whole family- and stay after the game for a fireworks show. You'll also have a chance to snag an commemorative Jackie Robinson cap for just $20.

April 16: Step into the past with Old School Hollywood Night at ONT Field, plus our first Thirsty Thursday© celebration with drink specials across the park.

April 17: Enjoy a special appearance by the Zooperstars!, followed by a post-game fireworks show.

April 18: Celebrate Ranchero Night at the ballpark, featuring the iconic BirdZerk! The first 1,500 fans will also receive an Ontario Tower Buzzers Belt Buckle ðźÃ¯Â¿Â½

April 19: Wrap up the week with Family Sunday presented by Cardenas Markets. It's also our first-ever Tower Buzzers Dog Day- bring your four-legged friends along with a $3 pet pass!

Everything you need to know before Legendary Tuesday with Eric Gagné!

Meet Los Angeles Dodgers legend Eric Gagné at Legendary Tuesday presented by Legends' Attic at ONT Field.

The legendary Dodger will throw out the first pitch on Tuesday and then will be signing autographs in the Legends' Attic booth behind home plate with a special ticket add on.

Tickets for the Gagne meet-and-greet can be purchased by clicking the following link. If you already have tickets to Tuesday's game, give us a call at 909-657-9800.

FAQ

What time do Gates Open?

5:05 p.m.

What time does the signing start and end?

Gagné will sign from 6:35-7:45 PM.

What does $89 get me?

One Autograph & one lean-in photo opportunity for up to six people.

What items are allowed in for autographs (Ex: no bats, correct)?

Prohibited Items can be found here.

Will photos be printed?

No, provide your own content for the autograph opportunity.

How many people can be allowed in the photo?

Up to Six People







California League Stories from April 13, 2026

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