Rawhide to Bring Together Community in First Full Homestand of Season

Published on April 13, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide host their first six game homestand of the year against the Inland Empire 66ers starting Tuesday at Valley Strong Ballpark. The week will honor and bring together different Tulare County communities while fans of all ages can enjoy memorable giveaways and experiences.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale by visiting the Rawhide's website and by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.

Tuesday is Free to be Me Night with Able Industries. The Rawhide will celebrate special needs individuals by providing free tickets for all individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Tickets can be redeemed by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health.

Tuesday is also the first TWOsday of the year presented by Modelo and Pacifico. Fans can enjoy 4Creeks Pasture tickets for just $2 plus take advantage of a food and drink value menu.

The week continues with the first Rawhide Rustlers' Wednesday of the year presented by American Quality Life Hospice, Park Visalia, Wellcare by Healthnet, Lux Dermatology and Extra Caring Homecare LLC. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Great8 Wednesdays also offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. And all fans can play ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

Thursday's Rawhide game is dedicated to the memory of Deputy Randy Hoppert. 100% of ticket proceeds for the game will go to benefit his family. Visalia Rawhide ownership, OnDeck Partners, will also match the fundraising efforts. Other fundraising efforts will take place throughout the game. Fans can also donate to the family through this official link.

The weekend at Valley Strong Ballpark kicks off with a Central Valley Sir Loins jersey giveaway for the first 350 fans courtesy of Harris Ranch plus postgame fireworks.

The game is also the first Four Pack Friday of the year courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

A Sir Loin Saturday is highlighted by a Sir Loin bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans thanks to Valley Strong Credit Union. The Rawhide will again transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins and fans can enjoy a drink special of two beers for just $25. The night will conclude with a Sir Loins themed postgame drone show.

The homestand concludes with a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. This Sunday is the postgame Kids Candy Dump presented by Party Works with 500 pounds of candy dumped on the field for Tipper's Kids Club members to pick up. Families can sign up their kids by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health or by stopping by the ballpark's guest services booth during games.

Adults 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas on Sunday.

Sunday is also Visalia Transit Rider Appreciation Day. Riders can show their bus pass at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health to receive two free tickets to the game.

First pitch for Tuesday through Saturday's games is slated for a 6:35 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM. Sunday's first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and the general public at 1:00 PM.







California League Stories from April 13, 2026

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