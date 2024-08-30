Quakes Explode for Big Win in San Jose

August 30, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Jose, CA - San Jose, CA - A seven-run explosion in the sixth inning helped Rancho end a five-game losing streak, as the Quakes pummeled the San Jose Giants on Thursday night by a final of 9-1 at Excite Ballpark.

Elijah Hainline had two hits and two RBIs and Cameron Decker hit a go-ahead two-run homer (8) to give Rancho just their second win in their last 12 games and pull them to within two games of Visalia for the final playoff spot, now with nine games to play.

Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang pitched two scoreless innings before giving way to Cam Day, who fired six innings of one-run baseball to earn the win.

Hainline tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth, picking up a two-out RBI hit off Giants' starter Josh Bostick.

In the sixth, the Quakes scored seven times off Giants' reliever Ian Villers (1-2), taking an 8-1 lead.

Samuel Munoz led Rancho with three hits, with the offense picking up a series-best 14.

The Quakes (30-27, 60-61) will look for a second straight win in San Jose on Friday night, sending Christian Zazueta (1-5) to the hill against Cale Lansville (3-4) at 7:00pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website to learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

