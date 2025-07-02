Cala Blasts 2, Catlett Stifles Modesto in Opener

July 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Robert Calaz sparked a two-out rally with the first of two massive home runs and the Fresno Grizzlies (36-40, 7-3) put Everett Catlett in position to win before he even took the mound in what turned into a 4-1 victory over the Modesto Nuts (42-34, 4-6) Tuesday night at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

The Grizzlies scored with two outs on the first as Calaz crushed a 424 ft homer off the scoreboard in left field.

The Grizzlies added three more hits after the blast as Derek Bernard laced a double down the left field line and scored on Kevin Fitzer's RBI single up the middle.

Fitzer stole second before scoring on Jacob Hinderleider's single up the middle, completing a three-run first inning.

Everett Catlett surrendered an unearned run in the bottom of the inning after an error brought a runner around from second.

Robert Calaz got that run back in the third, smashing a 427 ft blast off the other side of the scoreboard towards left center to reset the lead and hand Catlett a 4-1 advantage.

That woud be for all from the offenses, in a game that started like a slugfest.

Catlett allowed a leadoff double in the third and a hit batter in the fourth but registered 7 of his 8 strikeouts in his final four innings of work before ceding to the bullpen.

The Grizzlies could not add against Aiden Butler who allowed just two more base runners before exiting after five. Three relievers combined for the final four scoreless innings.

Meanwhile the Grizzlies turned to Felix Ramires who spun three scoreless innings, scattering two baserunners while striking out three to earn a three-inning save.

The Grizzlies did not allow an earned run as Catlett worked fourth quality start in his last six outings.

He received enough run support before he even took the mound as Calaz, who did not homer in June, hit his 6th and 7th homers of the season in his 50th game for the Grizzlies.

The series continues in Modesto on Wednesday night with a good match-up of pitching prospects. The Grizzlies will send Angel Jimenez to the mound for the 2nd time while Ryan Sloan will start for the Nuts.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen. The Chukchansi Gold Pre-Game Show begins at 6:25pm.







