Eighth Inning Homer Powers Giants Past Ports in 3-2 Loss

July 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (35-41, 3-7) lost a tough one to San Jose (50-26, 8-2) 3-2 after leading most of the night and leaving runners on base throughout.

Carlos Pacheco walked and then stole second to get into scoring position in the second. Then Stockton got on the board due to a Giants fielding error with two outs to score Pacheco and make it 1-0 early.

The Giants tied it up in the fourth with a home run from Lisbel Diaz (6) and made it 1-1. Diaz's shot was 377 feet out to left field and 99 mph off the bat. Jared Sprague-Lott would immediately answer for Stockton in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run (6) of his own, re-taking the lead 2-1 on a ball that traveled 398 feet out to left field and 102 mph off the bat.

The Ports could not capitalize on a bases loaded situation for the second time in the fifth, after having already missed an opportunity in the first. They would go on to strand 13 total runners on the night.

Magdic's seventh inning of work was an impressive one. He registered his seventh strikeout of the night with a runner on second base, then Sprague-Lott would make a heads-up play at second to get the lead runner on a fielder's choice, and to be followed by Magdic's eighth strikeout of the night. Magdic was phenomenal for the Ports, and pitched seven innings allowing one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

San Jose took advantage of the Ports needing to go to the bullpen in the eighth. A leadoff single from Jean Carlos Sio, and then Dakota Jordan's two-run home run (7) put the Giants in front 3-2.

Cade Vernon picked up the win for San Jose and slammed the door shut on the Ports in the ninth. Vernon threw 3.1 innings allowing no runs on no hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Sprague-Lott, Cameron Leary, and Pedro Pineda all extended on-base streaks to 10 games, meaning they have reached in every game in the second half so far. Sprague-Lott continued to add to his league-leading walk total with his 65th base on balls this season. Magdic's performance was a career-high seven innings, and a career-high eight strikeouts.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch on Silver Slugger Night, with RHP Niko Mazza (2-1, 1.98) going for the Giants versus RHP Nathan Dettmer (3-2, 4.34) for the Ports.

