Grizzlies Ride Calaz Homers, Strong Pitching to 4-1 Win over Nuts

July 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies used a pair of early home runs and a dominant pitching performance to take down the Modesto Nuts 4-1 on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. With the win, Fresno improved to 36-40 on the season and 7-3 in the second half, while Modesto dropped to 42-34, 4-6 in the second half, and lost ground in the CAL North standings.

Outfielder Robert Calaz provided the spark for Fresno, launching solo homers in both the first and third innings off Modesto starter Aiden Butler. Calaz finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, powering a Grizzlies offense that tallied seven hits on the night. First baseman Kevin Fitzer and designated hitter Jacob Hinderleider each added an RBI, helping Fresno build a 4-1 lead through three innings.

On the mound, Grizzlies left-hander Everett Catlett turned in one of his best outings of the season, striking out eight over six strong innings while allowing just two hits and no earned runs. Felix Ramires picked up the save with three shutout frames, striking out three to close the door on the Nuts. Fresno's staff held Modesto to just three hits and didn't allow a runner past second base after the third inning.

Modesto's lone run came in the bottom of the first when Carlos Jimenez scored on an error committed after an infield single by Austin St. Laurent. But the Nuts' offense couldn't break through the rest of the night, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and striking out 11 times. Butler took the loss for Modesto, giving up all four runs over five innings of work.







