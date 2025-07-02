Fresno Bats Quieted by Sloan, Modesto

July 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The second game of the series in Modesto saw the hosts take advantage of a pitcher's duel as the Fresno Grizzlies (36-41, 7-4) fell 3-0 to the Modesto Nuts (43-34, 5-6) Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

Two exciting starters fought to settle in, ultimately Modesto's Ryan Sloan delivered his best outing of the season in three tries against the Grizzlies.

Angel Jimenez matched Ryan Sloan's scoreless inning in the first, getting two ground balls to the shortstop Nolan Clifford before registering an inning-ending strikeout.

After the Grizzlies went quietly in the second, Modesto strung together three-hits, scoring the game's first run before Jimenez struck out the side, stranding runners on second and third.

Both starters finished strong as Jimenez did not allow another run in four innings of work while tallying five strikeouts.

The Grizzlies couldn't get to Ryan Sloan in his five innings as the 19-year-old tied a season high five innings of work while registering six strikeouts.

After an inning of scoreless relief, Justin Loer issued a walk to start the bottom of the 6th but quickly erased it with a double play. However, an error extended the inning, and Modesto added an RBI hit after a stolen base to double its lead.

Modesto's bullpen held strong as well as Adrian Quintana and Aneury Lora combined with Sloan to prevent a baserunner from the end of the third to the end of the eighth, with Nolan Clifford breaking up the stretch with a single into center.

The Nuts added one more in the bottom of the eighth after a leadoff single and a passed ball put a runner at second, an RBI single scored the run before Brady Hill finished the inning by striking out the side, only allowing the unearned run.

The Grizzlies offense brought the tying run to the top of the ninth after a two-out error extended the game. Robert Calaz singled on the next pitch, but a strikeout ended the game.

The Grizzlies pitching staff allowed just one earned run on the night while combining for 11 strikeouts.

But Fresno's offense was held in check with the rubber game of the Modesto portion of the series set for Thursday night.

Wednesday night was the quickest game of the season for the Grizzlies, clocking in under two hours at 1:54.

Fresno will send Jackson Cox to the mound while Modesto will counter with Jeter Martinez. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen. The Chukchansi Gold Pre-Game Show begins at 6:25pm.







