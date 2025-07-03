Sloan Shines as Nuts Blank Grizzlies 3-0

July 3, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - Behind a dominant outing from right-hander Ryan Sloan, the Modesto Nuts shut out the Fresno Grizzlies 3-0 on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. Sloan tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six to earn his first professional win. The victory improves Modesto to 43-34 on the season and keeps them firmly in second place in the CAL North.

The Nuts got on the board in the second when Dervy Ventura singled to score Matthew Ellis. They added insurance runs in the sixth and eighth, with RBI hits from Cesar Quintas and Austin St. Laurent helping pad the lead. Modesto finished with seven hits on the night, led by a multi-hit game from St. Laurent, while Dervy Ventura swiped a couple bases to keep pressure on the Fresno defense.

Fresno's offense was stymied throughout, mustering just four hits and striking out 10 times. They threatened early but couldn't capitalize, going 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position and leaving four runners on base. Starter Angel Jimenez took the loss, surrendering one run over four innings, while relievers Justin Loer and Brady Hill combined to allow two more unearned runs.

Relievers Adrian Quintana and Aneury Lora backed up Sloan's strong start with four shutout innings out of the bullpen. Lora earned his first save of the season, striking out three in finishing out the final three innings. The shutout marks one of Modesto's cleanest pitching efforts of the year and sets up a rubber match in the ongoing series against a tough Fresno lineup.







California League Stories from July 3, 2025

Sloan Shines as Nuts Blank Grizzlies 3-0 - Modesto Nuts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.