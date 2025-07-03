Rawhide Host Quakes in July 4th Weekend Series

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide host America's Birthday Celebration presented by Budweiser and the Bueno Beverage Company over July 4th weekend. The Rawhide face the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, in a three game series at Valley Strong Ballpark starting Friday.

Tickets for the weekend and all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays and on game days starting at 10 AM on weekdays and Noon on weekends.

The series kicks off on Friday July 4th. The first 500 fans to the ballpark, 21 and older, will receive a Rawhide patriotic hat courtesy of Budweiser and the Bueno Beverage Company. The night concludes with a post game fireworks spectacular presented by Budweiser and the Bueno Beverage Company with support from the City of Lindsay.

Friday is a special 7 PM start time with gates opening at 5:45 PM for season ticket holders and 6 PM for the general public. Limited tickets remain for Friday, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online or call the Rawhide ticket office at 559-732-4433.

The weekend continues with a Stars and Stripes Saturday. The Rawhide will honor America's troops with all military members, with identification, receiving a game ticket and a $5 concession voucher for just $10. Fans can also enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday.

Saturday's game returns to a normally scheduled 6:30 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and for all fans at 5:30 PM.

The series concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM. The first 100 members of Tipper's Kids Club will receive a Rawhide USA Jersey courtesy of the Allen Law Firm and Valley Children's Healthcare. Fans can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club by visiting the Rawhide's website.

In addition, children can take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals. A Sunday 2 PM first pitch has gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and for all fans at 1 PM.

The Rawhide are 24-15 at Valley Strong Ballpark this year. Entering Thursday's games only one California League team has more home wins than Visalia this season.







