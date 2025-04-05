Stockton Ports Announce 2025 Roster

April 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics, have announced their 2025 break camp roster. The 29-man roster includes 16 pitchers, six infielders, four outfielders, and three catchers, featuring a mix of returning players and new talent.

2025 Stockton Ports Roster Breakdown:

Pitchers (16): Wilfred Alvarado, Luke Anderson, Nathan Dettmer, Jose Dicochea, Jackson Finley, Blake Hammond, Jefferson Jean, Aidan Layton, Alejandro Manzano, Tucker Novotny, Sam Stuhr, Donny Troconis, Tzu-Chen Sha, Riley Huge, Ryan Magdic, Brayan Restituyo, Wei-En Lin

Catchers (3): Davis Diaz, Carlos Franco, Thomas Takayoshi

Infielders (6): Ali Camarillo, Gunner Gouldsmith, Myles Naylor, German Ortiz, C.J. Pittaro, Jared Sprague-Lott

Outfielders (4): Cesar Franco, Cameron Leary, Pedro Pineda, Joseph Rodriguez

The roster features several key returners, including right-handed pitcher Nathan Dettmer, catcher Davis Diaz, right-handed pitcher Tzu-Chen Sha, and right-handed pitcher Jackson Finley who played significant roles in 2024. Outfielder Pedro Pineda and Alejandro Manzano are also back.

Infielder Myles Naylor stands out as a top prospect in the Athletics' system and back with the Ports for 2025, bringing power and versatility to the lineup once again.

The Stockton Ports open their 2025 season at home on April 8 at Banner Island Ballpark as they celebrate their 20th anniversary. Tickets for Opening Night and the full season are available now.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stocktonports.com or call 209-66-1900.

