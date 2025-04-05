Season Opener Goes to Grizzlies in 11 Innings

April 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - The 2025 Stockton Ports wasted no time supplying drama for Ports fans, as the season opener went 11 innings before the Grizzlies snuck out a 4-3 win over Stockton.

Nathan Dettmer was brilliant in his return to the mound after bone spurs in his right elbow cut short his 2024 season after just 9.2 innings. The former fifth-round pick allowed just one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Texas A&M product kept Fresno off the scoreboard until the fifth inning, when a one out walk and a pair of two-out singles produced a run to tie the contest at 1-1. The Ports broke the scoreless stalemate in the top of the inning when Joseph Rodriguez scored on an RBI groundout from Davis Diaz.

Stockton would take the lead again in the top of the sixth when Cesar Franco scored on a double play ball off the bat of Myles Naylor to go up 2-1. The Ports looked like they might get out of a jam in the bottom of the inning when shortstop Ali Camarillo cut down a runner from third at home plate with the infield in for the second out of the frame. But Grizzlies DH Tommy Hopfee cranked a two-run home run over the left field fence off Ports pitcher Ryan Magdic to put Fresno ahead 3-2.

The visitors would fight right back, however, as Stockton did a great job hitting the ball right back up the middle all night. Three times the Grizzlies pitchers made a play to deny the Ports a hit and their middle infield made some diving stops to prevent runs from scoring, but the Ports stuck with it.

They would tie the game up in the top of the seventh to respond to Fresno's answer inning, when an RBI base hit up the middle from Jared Sprague-Lott scored Diaz to knot the game up at 3-3.

In the 10th and 11th innings, Stockton would strand the automatic runner at third base, when a strikeout a and a ground out to short would end the rally both times. Alejandro Manzano made a great play on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the 10th to throw out the runner at third, but the Grizzlies got the bunt down in the 11th before a Felix Tena sac fly won it for Fresno.

Camarillo, Sprague-Lott, C.J. Pittaro, and Cameron Leary each recorded two hits.

UP NEXT:

The Grizzlies will start RHP Ismael Luciano against Ports RHP Aidan Layton for a 6:50 PM start on Saturday.

