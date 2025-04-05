Nuts Win Home Opener to Kick Off Historic 2025 Season

April 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







Post-Game Recap: The Modesto Nuts secured a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Giants in the 2025 California League home opener on Friday night at John Thurman Field. With a solid performance on both offense and defense, the defending champion Nuts started their season on the right foot, improving to 1-0. San Jose, on the other hand, dropped to 0-1, after committing 5 errors on the evening.

Modesto was led offensively by SS Felnin Celesten, who was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI's, giving the Nuts an early lead. CF Carlos Jimenez (1-for-4) also added an RBI base knock in the 3rd. Curtis Washington Jr. (1-for-3) had a double and twice reached on error, scoring two Modesto runs. San Jose Giants C Drew Canvanaugh briefly tied the game with a three-run home run in the 5th but Modesto retook the lead in the bottom of the 5th when Austin St. Laurent 1-for-4, RBI) singled in Ricardo Cova.

On the mound, the Nuts' pitching staff dominated. Adrian Quintana earned the win with 0.1 innings of work in relief, striking out two batters. Starting pitcher RHP Walter Ford was solid in 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits. RHP Anuery Lora and LHP Calvin Schapira were outstanding in relief, with Lora pitching three hitless innings to go along with 5 K's, and Schapira securing the save. For San Jose, RHP Drake George took the loss, giving up three unearned runs in three innings of work.

In the bottom of the eighth, RF Jose Ortiz made a key outfield assist, throwing out Washington Jr. at home plate as Modesto was looking to tack onto their lead. The Giants did manage to make some noise with base runners in scoring position in the 9th, but Schapira and Modesto's defense held firm. The Giants had their moments but couldn't string together enough hits to overcome Modesto's balanced attack. The Nuts' strong pitching and timely hitting proved to be the difference in this home opener, as they look to carry momentum into the early part of the season.

By: Mario Ramos

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.