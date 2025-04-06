Second Pitcher's Duel to Start Season Goes to Grizzlies

FRESNO, Calif - It was another one-run game for the Ports in game two of the 2025 campaign, playing a crisp, well-pitched game for the second night in a row in a 2-1 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Aidan Layton made his professional debut as the Ports starter in game two of the season, and it was just a couple misplaced pitches that blemished a great first outing. The Division II, Seton Hill University product hit a batter with his first pitch of the second inning to put the leadoff man aboard on his initial misplaced offering.

After a seeing-eye single got through the left side by Kelvin Hidalgo, a base hit up the middle by Blake Wright put Fresno ahead 1-0. The second misplaced pitch was a wild one that allowed a runner to score to put the Grizzlies up 2-0. But those would be the only mistakes in a strong debut for Layton, as he went 4.1 on exactly 75 pitches, allowing 3 just hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

But the Grizzlies pitching was just as on point as the Ports, without the two miscues. The first home run of Jared Sprague-Lott's professional career started the bottom of the fourth to get Stockton on the board. The ninth round pick out of Arkansas - who had 30 home runs in his college career - blasted the solo shot to the right of scoreboard in center. But the Stockton offense would get stymied after that.

Carlos Franco started the fifth with a single to center, but a pair of fielder's choice ground outs and a line out ended that threat. Pedro Pineda tripled to the right-center gap to start the seventh, but a couple of hard-hit outs from Franco and German Ortiz were snagged to strand Pineda 90 feet away.

Left hander Wei-En Li made is professional debut to close out the game for Stockton. The 19-year-old lefty struck out seven batters in three innings, including six straight to finish his night, striking out the side in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Ports out hit the Grizzlies 5-3, and it was another two-hit game for shortstop Ali Camarillo at the top of the order. Though his double to left center was his extra-base hit, his first-inning single was even more impressive, limping as he hustled his way to first to beat out a liner off the third baseman's glove after fouling a ball off his foot for the second night in a row.

The Grizzlies will start last year's second round pick of the Rockies, Brody Brecht, who ranks ninth on Baseball America's Top-30 Rankings for Colorado. The Ports will counter with 20-year old Jefferson Jean, who sports a high-octane fastball himself.

