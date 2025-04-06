Nuts Sweep Giant to Start the 2025 Season

April 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







The Modesto Nuts completed a series sweep against the San Jose Giants, winning 6-4 in today's series finale to start the 2025 California League season 3-0. After a slow start, the Giants took a brief 4-3 lead in the eighth inning, but the Nuts answered back in the bottom of the eighth with a key 3-run rally, including a two-run single by Austin St. Laurent. Modesto's offense was led by a strong performance from designated hitter Jordan, who went 2-for-4 with one RBI, and outfielder Ortiz, who added an RBI and a key base hit in the eighth.

Modesto's pitching staff was solid throughout the game, with starter RHP Matt Tiberia going the first four innings, striking out 6 batters with no walks, while holding the Giants scoreless. The Nuts were able to capitalize on key opportunities, as they managed to push across six runs on seven hits despite only leaving eight runners on base. Reliever RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos earned the win, pitching a scoreless inning in relief and keeping the Giants from building any momentum in the final stages of the game. Closer RHP Gage Boehm secured the save with a solid ninth inning, maintaining the lead for the "Good Guys."

The Modesto offense was led by LF Ricardo Cova (2-for-5, 2B, 4 RBI) who drove in four runs, including a two-RBI double in the eighth. San Jose left runners stranded in scoring position multiple times, and errors in the field did not help their cause, including a costly misplay that allowed the Nuts to add crucial insurance runs.

With the sweep, the Modesto Nuts show that their championship pedigree remains strong as they head into the rest of the season. The victory capped a successful opening series, with the Nuts leading the California League North Division at 3-0. Modesto will look to continue their momentum in the coming week as they embark on a 6-game road trip down to Lake Elsinore.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.