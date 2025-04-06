Four Run Frames Key Rawhide Win Over 66ers

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 8-6 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark behind a pair of four run innings.

The Rawhide (2-0) secured the Opening Weekend Series over the 66ers (0-2) in front of a crowd of a near sellout of 2,626 fans.

For a second consecutive night Visalia plated four runs in the first inning. Jose Alpuria started the game with a single. Ruben Santana doubled to left to score Alpuria and the first run of the game. Abdias De La Cruz then provided the inning's big hit with a two out two RBI double to center field.

Inland Empire tied the game with a pair of runs in the third and fourth frames.

The Rawhide responded with another four run inning in the fifth. Slade Caldwell led off the inning being hit by a pitch and Yassel Soler followed with a single. Caldwell later came around to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

De La Cruz totaled his third RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly and Adiran De Leon topped off the inning with a two RBI double.

Nate Savino earned the win in relief tossing 2.2 innings with four strikeouts. Joangel Gonzalez secured a save by pitching the final four outs including two strikeouts. Gonzalez induced a groundout for the last out of the eighth when the 66ers had the tying run on base.

Soler had a two hit night for the second straight game to start the season. Eight of nine Rawhide batters recorded a hit with every batter reaching base. Caldwell reached three times with two walks along with his HBP.

