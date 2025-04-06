Quakes Dominate, Sweep Storm

April 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes completed a three-game sweep over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sunday afternoon, as they rolled to a convincing 8-1 victory at LoanMart Field.

Sean Paul Linan diced up the Lake Elsinore offense, striking out a career-high 11, helping the Quakes to their third straight win to open the year.

Rancho starter Jakob Wright was excellent in his pro debut, striking out five batters over 3.2 innings of scoreless work.

Linan (1-0) pitched the final 5-1 innings and was dominant, allowing just one run on two hits, while fanning 11 hitters, including the last three to end the ninth inning.

Offensively, Eduardo Quintero had two more doubles and a pair of RBIs, as he drove in two as part of a three-run fourth, helping the Quakes to a 4-0 lead over Storm starter Luis Gutierrez (0-1).

Elijah Hainline had two hits and two RBIs, while Nico Perez reached base four times, finishing with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Quakes (3-0) will take Monday off, then open a six-game set at Stockton on Tuesday night at 7:05pm.

Christian Zazueta will take on Jose Dicochea of the Ports, as both right-handers will make their respective 2025 debuts.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 13th, hosting San Jose in a six-game series. Tuesday's game will be at 11am, as it's Education Day, sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

