Matt Ellis hits Walk-off Home Run to push Nuts Past Giants

April 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Modesto Nuts secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over the San Jose Giants in a walk-off win at John Thurman Field. After a quiet start, the Giants took a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning, but the Nuts weren't finished yet. With two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Modesto catcher Matt Ellis delivered a dramatic walk-off home run off Giants reliever RHP James Peterson, sending the crowd into a frenzy and sealing the victory for the defending Cal League champions.

Modesto's offense struggled to get going early, managing just one run through the first seven innings, courtesy of an RBI single by SS Felnin Celesten in the third. However, they were able to get the key runner on base late in the game, when DH Cesar Quintas was hit by a pitch to set the stage for Ellis's game-winning blast. Ellis, who had been solid behind the plate all night, finished the game 1-for-3 with two RBIs, including his decisive home run, which was also his first professional hit.

On the mound, the Nuts' pitching staff kept them in the game despite some tough situations. Starter RHP Christian Little pitched five spectacular innings, allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out six. From the bullpen, it was RHP Angelo Ovando who earned the win after tossing two innings of one-hit, scoreless relief, with a key strikeout in the eighth to keep it a one-run game. LHP Yensy Bello was also solid out of the bullpen tossing two scoreless innings while striking out 3 batters.

For the Giants, despite strong pitching performances from their bullpen, including a scoreless outing from RHP Ubert Mejías, they couldn't hold on to the lead. Peterson took the loss after allowing Ellis's walk-off homer. Despite their best efforts to rally, the Giants could not capitalize on opportunities, stranding four runners in scoring position and falling to Modesto's late-game heroics. The Nuts will look to carry this momentum into the final game of the series as they aim for a third straight win.

