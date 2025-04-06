Quakes Move to 2-0 with Saturday Win

April 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes won their second straight game to open the year, as they defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm on Saturday night by a final of 6-1.

A crowd of more than 4,200 fans looked on, as the Quakes got out to an early lead and watched their pitching keep the Storm offense off-balance throughout the night.

Rancho starter Aidan Foeller racked up a career-high eight strikeouts over 4.1 innings of work.

The Rancho offense put three on the board in the first inning, giving him all the support he'd need. Joendry Vargas tripled home two, before scoring on an RBI hit from Samuel Munoz, as the Quakes made it a 3-0 game after one inning against Storm starter Bryan Balzer (0-1).

The Storm got their lone run off eventual winner Domingo Geronimo (1-0) in the seventh, but left the bases loaded, as reliever Alex Makarewich fanned Daniel Montesino to end the threat.

The Quakes put it away in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three more to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Munoz had an RBI groundout and Jose Meza chipped in with an RBI single to highlight the inning.

Rancho (2-0) will look for a three-game sweep on Sunday at 2pm, as the Quakes will send Jakob Wright to the hill in his Cal League debut. The Storm will counter with lefty Luis Gutierrez in the finale.

The Quakes will host a U.S. Bank Youth Clinic on Sunday at 10am, with local little leaguers enjoying baseball instruction and autographs from Quakes' players and coaches. The game will follow at 2pm and kids will "Run the Bases" after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

