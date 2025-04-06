Visalia Scores Most Runs in Nine Years in Rout of Inland Empire

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide scored 18 runs, the most in a game since 2016, in a 18-5 shellacking of the Inland Empire 66ers to complete an Opening Weekend series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Adrian De Leon led the Rawhide (3-0) with seven RBI- the most for any Rawhide player in a game since 2021.

Visalia scored six runs in the fifth and plated another seven runs in the sixth inning to overwhelm the 66ers (0-3). The Rawhide completed an Opening Weekend sweep for a second consecutive season.

De Leon's first big hit came in the fifth inning with a two out bases clearing double to left field. The catcher from the Dominican Republic added to his huge day with a three run blast in the sixth inning off the barn in right field.

Yassel Soler totaled a three hit and four RBI game including bashing a three run home run of his own in the sixth frame. Jose Alpuria hit the final three run homer of the afternoon in the eighth inning.

Erick Reynoso earned the win on the mound in his Rawhide debut. The lanky righty tossed four shutout innings with five strikeouts and allowed just two baserunners.

Visalia totaled 12 hits as a team while also working 11 walks. D-Backs 2024 1st Round Draft Pick Slade Caldwell worked three walks and scored twice. He leads the California League after the first weekend of baseball with six walks.

The Rawhide head to San Jose on Tuesday to start their first road series of the season. First pitch against the Giants from Excite Ballpark is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

Visalia returns to Valley Strong Ballpark on Tuesday April 15 to face the Stockton Ports at 6:30 PM. The Rawhide will host Free to be Me Night presented by Able Industries. Free tickets and resources are available for families with special needs. Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health during business hours.

