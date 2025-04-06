Three Ports Pitchers Combine for No Hitter of Frenso

April 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Calif - The 2025 Stockton Ports continued their pitching and defensive prowess to start the season with the Franchise's first combined no hitter since 2019 in a 2-0 victory over the Grizzlies to close out the three-game series.

Jefferson Jean, Tsu-Chen Sha, and Wilfred Alvarado combined for the 14th no hitter in Ports history, allowing just a one-out, full-count walk in the second inning.

The 20-year-old Jean showed much improved command to pair with his 95-mile-per-hour fastball in his season debut. He struck out five batters in his five innings of work, needing just 53 pitches to stifle the Grizzlies offense.

Sha entered in the sixth, and showed improved velocity on his fastball, cruising in the 93-94 range most of the afternoon. The Taipei, Taiwan native struck out six batters in three perfect innings.

Alvarado entered to close out the game, and the 19-year-old righty with the electric fastball looked very composed in the ninth, getting two ground outs with a flyout in between to seal the no hitter.

The Ports broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Myles Naylor led off the inning with a solid single in to left. That was followed by a bloop double down the left field line by C.J. Pittaro, before Tommy Takayoshi's base hit past a diving third baseman for his first professional hit put Stockton up 1-0.

Stockton got their second run when Naylor again drove a ball to left that deflected off the glove of the Grizzlies leaping left fielder to score Jared Sprague-Lott and make it 2-0.

The last no hitter for the Ports was also a combined no-no, when Bryce Conley (6 IP), Eric Marinez (2 IP), and Jake Bray (1 IP) teamed up to defeat Rancho Cucamonga 11-0 on June 22, 2019.

UP NEXT

Stockton will open their 2025 home slate against Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday at 7:05 PM to kick off their 20th season in Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports are giving away a magnet schedule to the first 1,500 fans and will put on a post-game fireworks show.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.