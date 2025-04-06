Early Runs, Bullpen Propel Grizzlies to 2-0

A couple of early runs proved exactly enough for the Fresno Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on the young season after a 2-1 win over the Stockton Ports Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Ismael Luciano worked five solid innings to earn the win while the bullpen of Luke Jewett, Tyler Hampu and Nathan Blasick slammed the door shut despite fight from the Ports offense.

The Grizzlies got on the board in the second after Kevin Fitzer was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Kelvin Hidalgo singled up the middle to move him into scoring position.

The next batter, Blake Wright, dribbled a groundball up the middle to plate Fitzer and give Fresno the lead. After a fielder's choice moved Hidalgo to third, a wild pitch brought him home to score and double the Grizzlies lead to 2-0.

That would prove to be invaluable as the Stockton Ports pitching staff locked in. Aidan Layton got seven more outs before turning the ball over to Luke Anderson, who retired both hitters he faced.

The Grizzlies couldn't break through during their final three at bats, either, as Wei En Lin struck out 7 batters, including the final six he faced in three innings of work.

But the Grizzlies' pitching staff was up to the task with Luciano only ceding a solo homer to Jared Sprague-Lott in the 4th.

Luciano picked up the win, tossing five innings of one run ball and largely keeping the Ports at bay.

The bullpen was equally solid, despite having to navigate some tricky situations.

Luke Jewett's first professional inning went to script with a three-up, three-down sixth inning. But after allowing a leadoff triple in the seventh, Jewett used a key strikeout and a groundout with the infield drawn in to lessen the pressure.

But a German Ortiz line-drive at 106 mph off the bat put a momentary scare into the thousands at Chukchansi Park before it found the glove of Hidalgo in the air.

Tyler Hampu also extinguished a blossoming threat after a leadoff walk in the eighth. Jamming Ali Camarillo to induce a soft comebacker toward the mound that Hampu fielded and threw to second. Roynier Hernandez got the out and saw the runner still near the plate before turning the throw to first for the double play.

Nathan Blasick, who earned the win on Friday night, worked a clean 9th to earn the first save of the season for the Grizzlies and slam the door shut.

The bullpen continued to flex its strength in the win for Fresno adding four scoreless innings of relief on Saturday to Friday night's six scoreless innings between four relievers.

With the win, the Grizzlies assured themselves a series victory with a chance at the first sweep of the season.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:05pm when fans can meet Bluey and Bingo in a photo opportunity presented by CalViva Health. Right-hander, and Rockies #5 prospect (MLB.com) Brody Brecht will make his professional debut against the Stockton Ports and right-hander Jefferson Jean.

