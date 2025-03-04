Stockton Ports Unveil New Copa de la Diversión Identity - the Stockton Cheladas

March 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce their brand-new Copa de la Diversión identity for the 2025 season: The Stockton Cheladas! This exciting transformation marks a departure from the previous moniker, the Caballos de Stockton, as the team continues to embrace the rich cultural diversity of the Stockton community.

"We are excited to continue our participation in MLB's COPA de la Diversion program, especially with this exciting brand-new identity," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "One of Stockton's best features is our diverse population, and The Stockton Ports are proud to pay tribute to that through this rebrand."

Stockton has been recognized as one of the most racially and ethnically diverse large cities in the United States, with 45% of its population identifying as Hispanic or Latino. In honor of this vibrant community, the Ports have chosen to celebrate the Michelada - or chelada - a flavorful and colorful beverage with deep roots in Mexican culture. Much like the diversity of Stockton itself, the chelada comes in many variations, each bringing bold flavors and a fiery kick. More than just a drink, the michelada symbolizes togetherness, bonding friends, families, and even strangers-just as the Ports strive to create a welcoming, communal atmosphere at Banner Island Ballpark every game night.

The Stockton Cheladas will take the field every Sunday during the 2025 season for Copa Sundays, presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet. Fans can expect a lively and immersive experience celebrating Hispanic culture, complete with themed entertainment, delicious micheladas, and an electrifying ballpark atmosphere.

To commemorate the new identity, Stockton Cheladas replica jerseys are on sale now with other merchandise available for purchase in the coming weeks closer to the start of the season. Fans can stay tuned for more details on exclusive gear that will showcase the Cheladas' bold and exciting branding.

The Stockton Ports remain committed to celebrating the unique cultural fabric of the community, and the introduction of the Stockton Cheladas is another step toward deepening that connection. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the ballpark experience, the Stockton Cheladas promise an unforgettable season of baseball, culture, and camaraderie.

Join us in celebrating the spirit of Stockton, the power of diversity, and the joy of baseball with the Stockton Cheladas!

