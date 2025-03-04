Fresno Grizzlies Announce 2025 Front Office Changes

March 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno (CA) - In anticipation of the 2025 season, the Fresno Grizzlies are thrilled to announce the following new hires and promotions within the organization:

Rylie Atherton joins the Fresno Grizzlies as the team's newest Account Executive, Ticket Sales directly after securing her Bachelor's Degree in Sports Business from Concordia University Irvine, where she was also a Student Athlete, having played softball throughout her entire college career.

Eric Moreno continues his 15 year stint with the Grizzlies in a new role this season - Director of Ticket Sales. The Fresno State grad brings a wealth of ticketing knowledge to his new position after spending time as an Inside Sales Representative, Director of Ticket Operations, and more.

Eli Pascual makes the move to full time with the Fresno Grizzlies as Associate Manager, Team Store after spending the last 2 seasons working in the Team Store on game day.

Daniel Ridgeway returns to the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office as a Ticket Office Lead Associate after serving in a similar role with the Central Valley Fuego FC for the better part of the last 4 years. The Fresno City product previously worked in the Grizzlies' Ticket Office from 2015-2020.

Jacob Rounsivill also makes the move to full time with the organization as Ticket Operations Manager after working as part of the Ticket Office staff since 2022.

Tim Slack joins the organization as the new Media Relations Manager and voice of the Fresno Grizzlies with over 15 years in professional sports under his belt. After stints with Bulldog Sports Properties, Fresno Pacific University, and more, Tim is ready to make an immediate impact on both the Marketing and Corporate Partnership sides of the organization.

Jack Van Valkenburg remains with the Grizzlies' marketing department as a Marketing Coordinator after being with the organization since 2023 as a Media Relations Intern and Communications Assistant. The recent Fresno State grad looks forward to continuing promoting the best in family-fun and entertainment to Chukchansi Park throughout the season.

Opening Day for the Fresno Grizzlies will take place at Chukchansi Park on Friday, April 4. Fans can purchase tickets for Opening Day or any of the other 66 total home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 4, 2025

Fresno Grizzlies Announce 2025 Front Office Changes - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.